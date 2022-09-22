Following three sold-out West End runs, the delightfully daft drag murder mystery is returning with a brand-new show, directed once again by Jesse Jones.

Miss Cheryl Hole (star of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Drag Race Vs The World, Celebrity Juice and The Only Way is Essex) will join Drag Idol UK winner, Death Drop West End star and drag King extraordinaire LoUis Cyfer to lead a gaggle of fierce Nuns confined to their convent

The glamorous nuns’ peace and tranquillity is suddenly shattered by a serial slayer slashing their way through the sisters. With the help of an unexpected visitor from the Vatican, can the magnificent Mother Superior and the rag-tag Sisters of St Babs save their convent, save souls and save themselves?

Drag star Cheryl Hole

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cheryl Hole said: “I’m so beyond excited and honoured to be part of the new cast of Death Drop. After seeing so many of my talented friends in the different renditions of the show, I can’t wait to step into the shoes of my peers and show everyone that I’m far from mediocre.”

LoUis CYfer starred in the original production when it opened in the West End in 2020 and 2021. They said: “It’s my absolute pleasure to re-join the cast of Death Drop and once again be the Nasty Nick of the cast. I’ll have my pick of who I want to pull my Xmas cracker with.”

Here’s our handy drag talk guide to get you ready for your night with Death Drop:

 BGB/Bye Girl Bye – A term used when one drag queen is annoyed by another

Drag star LoUis CYfer

 Death Drop – A dance move where a queen dramatically falls back into a stroke pose, usually at the end of lip-syncing to a song

 Dragmother - An established drag queen who mentors a new queen (her ‘daughter’) how to get started; many queens use the same last name as their drag mother, creating

family lineages, sometimes called houses i.e as in hit BBC drama Pose

 Eleganza Extravaganza - A showcase of a drag queens finest and most fashionable clothing and wigs

 Fierce - Extremely well put together, well-performed, fashionable, beautiful – it’s high praise indeed in the drag world.

 Garage Doors - One solid colour of eyeshadow that’s heavily applied over the entire lid and up to the eyebrow

 Meryl Streep Realness - Serious acting, instead of going big during a performance, acting more reserved

 Shade – an insult or negative comment

 Spilling The Tea – Sharing gossip

Death Drop: Back in the Habit is at Blackpool Grand Theatre from Tuesday 3 to Saturday 7 January 2023 at 8pm. Friday and Saturday at