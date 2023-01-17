Wellbeing walk from Morecambe to Fleetwood will help raise funds for veterans
Fleetwood Town Community Trust is lending its support to a 'Walk for Wellbeing' i support of armed forces veterans next month.
The walk takes place on Saturday February 25 at 6am from Morecambe’s Mazuma Stadium, with staff and volunteers completing the 20.4 mile walk to Fleetwood's Highbury Stadium.
It takes place ahead of the League One fixture between Fleetwood Town and Morecambe FC and members of the community are invited to join the walk or make a donation.More than 150 veterans, service personnel and their families regularly take part in wellbeing activities provided by Fleetwood Town Community Trust and their partners.
Funds raised will be used to extend this much-valued programme in the future.
A large number of veterans are affected by issues such as PTSD.
The Trust, which is the community wing of Fleetwood Town FC, aims to raise £5,000 towards Veterans health and wellbeing activities in Wyre through the Veterans Walk for Wellbeing crowdfunding page, at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/veterans-walk-for-wellbeing.