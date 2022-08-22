Weekend of fun and fundraising in store in memory of skater Ralph Roberts, who died aged just 26
A weekend of fun and fundraising is to be held in memory of an artist and keen skater who died at just 26 years old.
The Ralphfest event will raise money for the Like Like Ralph charitable fund in memory of and on behalf of Ralph Roberts, from Lytham, who died last year of sarcoidosis, a rare throat condition.
Ralph’s family are keen to remember and honour him positively as a reflection of his personality, so the second annual Ralphfest is a fun and active event for everyone to help raise funds to support the art and skateboarding communities, including funding a new skatepark at ParkView4u, Lytham and floodlights at Stanley Park skatepark, Blackpool
The event will feature activities at Park View 4U on Saturday, September 3 from noon to 6pm, including an art exhibition and sale in the Ecopod, a comedy auction with Steve ’The Hammer’ Jessop at 2pm with lots donated from Lytham businesses and artists; skateboarding and table tennis competitions with Vans shoes as prizes (£3 entry each); live music from Daisy Atkinson and Alfie Bridgens from Britain’s Got Talent;street dance performance from Freefly; banjo lessons; a vinyl and vintage T shirt stand; a pizza shack from L’Oro di Napoli, with profits to LiveLikeRalph.
It will be followed by an evening event at Bootleg Social, Topping Street, Blackpool, for which tickets are available in advance for £5 at www.livelikeralph.com, while on Sunday, September 4, Ralphfest moves to Moor Park, Preston for serious skateboarding including pro displays and competitions with lots of giveaways.
“We really hope lots of people come along to support us and have a great time,” said Ralph’s dad Neil.