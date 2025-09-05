Weekend fun in memory of Fylde coast skater who died aged 26
The RalphFest event takes place at Lytham’s Park View 4U playing fields in tribute to Ralph Roberts, who died of sarcoidosis, a rare throat condition, in 2021.
The event, which is organised by the Live Like Ralph charity, celebrates his legacy through a day-long festival of music, skateboarding, street art, dancing, and family-friendly activities. T
It also provides a platform for young people to express themselves and grow in communities like those Ralph loved, while also raising funds for the Live Like Ralph charity.
It is the fourth annual event held at the park.
Taking place on Saturday (September 6), it will feature a feast of fun, games and music.
Timetable:
11:00 Esme Singer
11:20 Scooter Jam with prizes
12:00 Lois Brooks Singer/songwriter
12:30 A.L.M.O.R.A. Singer/Songwriter
13:00 Skateboard Jam with prizes 13:15 Denham Hill Freestyle Skater exhibition and lessons
13:45 House of Wingz street dance crew 14:00 Upbeat Music Academy x 3 teenage bands
15:00 Rascals Wrestling Academy show 15:30 Broadstock punk band 16:00 The Mandrills alternative rock band
16:30 The Strata rock band All day long - wrestling, street food and bar, Hugo’s animal sanctuary inc skunks, a magician, facepainting, tattoos. The big day will also LiveLikeRalph merchandice, raffle and tombola and a chance to meet the various artists, watch them create their work and have a go. This includes spraypainting on the skate park
This year’s event is a collaboration of 5 community charities. LiveLikeRalph, ParkView4U, Rascals Wrestling Academy, Upbeat Rock Academy and Hugo’s animal sanctuary.