Weather in Lancashire: Next week forecast to have clear skies and sunshine

Lancashire is set for a week of sunny and hot weather next week with temperatures hitting 21°C on Thursday.
By Jon Peake
Published 27th May 2023, 13:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th May 2023, 13:50 BST

After a cloudy at times start to the week on Bank Holiday Monday, the rest of the week looks set to be dominated by clear blue skies and sunshine.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday will reach temperatures of 20°C with Thursday topping out at 21°C.

The Met Office forecast says: Inland regions are likely to feel rather warm during the day, but coastal areas may feel cooler where they are exposed to sea breezes. Overnight temperatures during this period may also feel on the cooler side. The generally settled conditions should continue across much of the UK but the chance of rain or showers in the south may increase.

Get ready for clear blue skies and sunshine next weekGet ready for clear blue skies and sunshine next week
Get ready for clear blue skies and sunshine next week
