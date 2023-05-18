The county is set to see some sunshine this weekend, with temperatures reaching up to 19°C on Sunday.

And according to the Met Office high pressure will dominate the UK’s weather for the rest of the month, with possible heatwave conditions by the end of May.

The outlook for Saturday to Monday in Lancashire, according to the Met Office, is plenty of fine weather during this period. Some showers are possible, though these will be mostly light and scattered. There will be chilly nights with patchy mist in places, but it will feel warm in the sunshine.

Lancashire looks set for a warm and at times sunny weekend

Meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “On the weekend, there will be lots of fine weather.”

The Met Office long-range forecast from Tuesday of next week to June 1 states that the UK will be dominated by high pressure, resulting in mostly settled conditions across the whole country. However, there might be occasional outbreaks of rain and drizzle in some regions.

While winds will generally be light across most areas, they could be stronger at times in the far northwest and southeast.

