Weather in Lancashire: County set for sunshine and a warm weekend
Lancashire is set for a weekend of fine weather as summer edges ever closer.
The county is set to see some sunshine this weekend, with temperatures reaching up to 19°C on Sunday.
And according to the Met Office high pressure will dominate the UK’s weather for the rest of the month, with possible heatwave conditions by the end of May.
The outlook for Saturday to Monday in Lancashire, according to the Met Office, is plenty of fine weather during this period. Some showers are possible, though these will be mostly light and scattered. There will be chilly nights with patchy mist in places, but it will feel warm in the sunshine.
Meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “On the weekend, there will be lots of fine weather.”
The Met Office long-range forecast from Tuesday of next week to June 1 states that the UK will be dominated by high pressure, resulting in mostly settled conditions across the whole country. However, there might be occasional outbreaks of rain and drizzle in some regions.
While winds will generally be light across most areas, they could be stronger at times in the far northwest and southeast.
Moving on, high pressure is expected to persist over much of the UK, including the southwest and northeast regions. This will bring back more settled weather, with a good amount of fine and dry conditions anticipated for the majority of areas.