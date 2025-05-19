We were all so proud of Matthew but our day did not get off to a good start

Charlotte Dawswon has shared the highs and lows of watching her fiancé smash the Manchester half marathon over the weekend.

Blackpool born Charlotte was in Manchester on Sunday to cheer on her partner, Leigh’s Matthew Sarsfield, as he took part in the 2025 AJ Bell Greater Manchester Run.

The 32-year-old reality star turned actress was joined by her and Matthew’s three children - four-year-old Noah, one-year-old Jude and two-month old Gigi - as they watched from the sidelines.

Sharing her pride in her fiancé, Charlotte took to her Instagram account to share various photos from the day with her 1.4 million followers.

In the caption she wrote: “Manchester half marathon smashed by my Matthew 🥳🙌🏼❤️ very proud of you your a machine sexeh machine and the boys loved cheering you on and being so proud of their daddy 🩵🤗🥰 the atmosphere was just beltinnnn everyone did amazing, and I loved meeting some of my fabulous followers 🥰💕”

In true Charlotte fashion however, the former Ex-on-the-Beach star was then very candid about the realities of being a mum of three under fives.

Charlotte Dawson cheered on fiance Matt Sarsfield at the AJ Bell Great Manchester Run on Sunday alongside their three children. | Charlotte Dawson on Instagram

She continued her caption by drawing attention to her children’s custom-made outfits for the race.

In various cute pictures, Noah and Gigi can be seen in matching ‘Cheering for my daddy’ shirts and Charlotte revealed the unpleasant reason why Jude was not wearing his.

The mum of three said: “Ps loved the boys cute tops saying come on daddy but Jude pooed all over his this morning & his shorts 🤣🤯😱 thankgod we had a change of clobber..s***** start to the marninnng literally but ended on a high 🙌🏼🥰✨ “

Charlotte even repeated the details of the incident on her Instagram story later that day, after the boutique who made the personalised items reshared Charlotte’s original post promoting their work.

In this story, the former Arnold School and Queen Mary School pupil wrote in overlay text: “Unfortunately Judey couldn’t wear his because he had a poonami ffs gutted I needed a back up🤣🙌🏼 @georgiebellesboutique your the best”

Charlotte and Matt first started dating in November 2016 but were on off until December 2017 when they got together for good.

Former rugby player Matt proposed to Charlotte in September 2020, a month after revealing they were expecting their first baby who was then born in January 2021.

The couple moved from Greater Manchester to the Fylde Coast in February 2022 and a year later welcome a second child in July 2023.

In August last year, it was revealed that Matt had sent explicit messages to another woman.

Following a few months apart, the couple then got back together in October and welcomed their third child in March 2025.