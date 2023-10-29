News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

We start crafting our Halloween garden of horrors in July and it gets more terrifying every year

After months of preparation, our Halloween garden of terror is back – and we have people stopping in their cars every day to take photos.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 29th Oct 2023, 12:00 GMT

Every year, at our home in Blackpool, we fill the garden with ghoulish creations.

Over the past seven years, we’ve had remote-control ghouls that chase away trick-or-treaters down our Layton street.

We had a life-size coffin with a blood-soaked demon, and a 5-foot spider (which was eaten away by mice in the shed).

And ‘Scary-Mary’ – our resident zombie who guards the gate every year.

They are all made by my friend, Brian, who has no interest in horror films but loves to experiment with gory visual techniques.

He crafts them in his workshop, by following YouTube tutorials and using SFX materials bought from specialist online stores.

This years’ heart-stopping additions include an 8-foot troll, made out of chicken wire, cardboard tubes and covered in building foam.

And a gigantic 10-foot skeleton, erected with scaffolding with help from a neighbour.

It all started when we’d made some creepy props for a photographic studio, and decided to put them in the garden one Halloween night.

The trick-or-treaters loved them – and parents were asking all about how they were made.

So we’ve gone bigger and better every year since then – enjoying the many smiles and screams from passers-by, and the challenge of making our creepy garden even creepier.

On the big night, of course, it will all be lit up in green, with smoke and spooky ambient sound effects.

And, we have a cupboard full of sweets and treats, all ready for the occasion.

Reporter, Lucinda Herbert, has a Halloween garden of terror with giant skeletons and a troll all made using SFX techniques

1. wbegnews-halloweengarden3-nw.jpg

Reporter, Lucinda Herbert, has a Halloween garden of terror with giant skeletons and a troll all made using SFX techniques Photo: Lucinda Herbert

Photo Sales
Spooky creatures are lit up in green and covered by a smoke machine

2. wbegnews-halloweengarden1-nw.jpg

Spooky creatures are lit up in green and covered by a smoke machine Photo: Lucinda Herbert

Photo Sales
A 10 foot skeleton, made out of scaffolding, holding a life-size skeleton.

3. wbegnews-halloweengarden2-nw.jpg

A 10 foot skeleton, made out of scaffolding, holding a life-size skeleton. Photo: Lucinda Herbert

Photo Sales
More skeletons ready for the garden, made with gelatin and flocking powder

4. wbegnews-creepyskulls-nw.jpg

More skeletons ready for the garden, made with gelatin and flocking powder Photo: Lucinda Herbert

Photo Sales
Related topics:BlackpoolYouTube