Blackpool siblings who lost their beloved mum to lung cancer are calling on the next UK Government to prioritise reintroducing legislation to raise the age of sale of tobacco.

Siblings Stefan Fish and Lorna Harrison were brought up in Poulton-le-Fylde in the 1970s when both their parents and most of their parents’ friends smoked.

The siblings, who still live on the Fylde Coast, whilst their older brother Damian now lives in Wigan, all understand the devastating toll of tobacco all too well.

Their mum Domini, who had five grandchildren, was diagnosed with stage three lung cancer in 2010 aged 67 and died just 11 months later, despite undergoing chemotherapy.

Domini, who was married to Peter for 45 years and worked as a manageress of a typing pool at DSS Norcross in Blackpool until her retirement, had smoked since the age of 14.

Now, as polling day fast approaches, the siblings are backing Cancer Research UK’s Turning Point for Cancer campaign.

Smoking is the biggest cause of cancer, causing around 55,000 cases a year in the UK and Cancer Research UK is callingfor the legislation to be included in the first King’s speech following the election, which would help create the first ever smokefree generation.

Siblings Stefan Fish and Lorna Harrison alongside a picture of their late mum, Domini Fish. | submit

Father-of-two Stefan, 55, who works as a Sheltered Housing Team Leader at Blackpool Coastal Housing but previously served in the Army with his older brother, said: “Everyone growing up in the 1970s was used to adults around them smoking, but the three of us always hated it and none of us ever started smoking. Even when all my mates started smoking as teenagers and during my time in the Army in the 1980s, I was never tempted.

“My mum was a loving and caring woman who was family-orientated and doted on her grandchildren.

“Holding her hand as she died is one of the most traumatic experiences of my life.

“Our mum’s absence clouds every birthday, celebration and special occasion – not to mention all the ordinary, everyday moments we’ve missed out on enjoying together.

“If she was still here today, then she would be totally behind the age of sale legislation. By the time our mum stopped smoking, it was too late and the damage had already been done. But she would have hated anyone to start smoking today.”

Stefan Fish and mum Domini Fish | submit

Lorna, 52, said: “I was born on my mum’s birthday and she always joked that after having two boys, I was the best birthday present she ever had! I always felt a very close bond to my mum and my overwhelming fear in life was her dying, so I was absolutely devastated when she was diagnosed with lung cancer.

“I had to tell my brothers when her diagnosis became terminal and that was heartbreaking for all of us.

“Even as mum was dying she was cracking jokes and thinking of others before herself. She knew I would struggle with her death and she urged me to seek counselling.”

Following Domini’s death, Lorna then aged 39, sought counselling to help with the grief and spent four years at college retraining. After qualifying as a counsellor, she now works at the Linden Centre, Trinity Hospice where Domini died, as well as having her own private practice.

The mum-of-one added: “Not only did I have counselling, but it was so life transforming that I eventually gave up my job and retrained as a counsellor which I absolutely love - being able help those who need it”.

Domini and daughter Lorna | Google Maps

Legislation to raise the age of sale of tobacco would mean nobody born on or after January 2009 would ever legally be sold tobacco in their lifetime.

Cancer Research UK is calling for the legislation alongside introducing a sufficiently funded programme of measures to help people who smoke to quit.

If the government succeeds in creating a smokefree England by 2030, it could prevent around 18,200 cancer cases by 2040.

Lorna and Stefan are urging people across Lancashire to call on their local parliamentary candidate to commit to transforming cancer survival by emailing them now at cruk.org/localcandidates.

The siblings are in good company with their campaigning efforts. Familiar faces from stage and screen, including actors Stephen Graham and Daisy Edgar - Jones, comedian John Bishop and TV presenter Alison Hammond have already lent their support.

Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for the North West, Jane Bullock, said: “Nearly 1 in 2 people will get cancer in their lifetime.*** It affects every family, in every constituency. So, as political parties reach out to the country, there’s never been a better opportunity to come together and demand the action people affected by the disease so desperately need and deserve. This general election must be a turning point for cancer.

“The entire cancer community is calling for the next UK Government to introduce a bold and long-term plan to prevent future cancers and improve survival.

"Urgent action to tackle the disease will mean more life-saving research, more people diagnosed and treated earlier, and ultimately, more people in the region living longer, better lives.”