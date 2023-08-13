News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

We asked Lancashire folk what their favourite-flavoured crisps were - this is what they said

Walkers crisps has joined forces with Pizza Hut to launch some new crisp flavours – so we asked Lancashire folk what their favourite flavours were.
By Richard Hunt
Published 13th Aug 2023, 14:15 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 14:37 BST

New flavours being introduced - as a result of this tasty partnership - include the Pepperoni Feast and Texan BBQ Pizzas in ridged crisp form, for the first time ever.

Everyone has the their own favourite flavour when it comes to crisps – and these were some of the top choices from people across our area.

Some of the flavours are no longer being made, such as the tomato sauce flavour, but memories of them linger on!

We asked folk in Lancashire about their favourite flavour of crisps - and there were plenty of replies

1. Lancashire folk's favourite crisp flavours

We asked folk in Lancashire about their favourite flavour of crisps - and there were plenty of replies Photo: Third party

Photo Sales
Olwen Schofield was among those whose favourite flavour was cheese and onion.

2. Lancashire folk's favourite crisp flavours

Olwen Schofield was among those whose favourite flavour was cheese and onion. Photo: RH

Photo Sales
Kim Kelly said: "I would love it if they did cheese .. no onion.. I Sure they used to in a yellow bag years ago."

3. Lancashire folk's favourite crisp flavours

Kim Kelly said: "I would love it if they did cheese .. no onion.. I Sure they used to in a yellow bag years ago." Photo: third party

Photo Sales
Ready salted crisps were the favourite flavour for Janet Dickinson and Hamid Parkinson

4. Lancashire folk's favourite crisp flavours

Ready salted crisps were the favourite flavour for Janet Dickinson and Hamid Parkinson Photo: Third [party

Photo Sales
Lee Burgess said: "I remember bitza pizza crisps 35 years ago." Photo shows the old Bensons Crisps factory in Kirkham

5. Lancashire folk's favourite crisp flavours

Lee Burgess said: "I remember bitza pizza crisps 35 years ago." Photo shows the old Bensons Crisps factory in Kirkham Photo: BEG

Photo Sales
Paul Smith opted for Bovril, while Jack Daly's favourite was the similar Marmite crisps

6. Lancashire folk's favourite crisp flavours

Paul Smith opted for Bovril, while Jack Daly's favourite was the similar Marmite crisps Photo: RH

Photo Sales
Antonia Maria's favourites were BBQ flavour or Prawn cocktail

7. Lancashire folk's favourite crisp flavours

Antonia Maria's favourites were BBQ flavour or Prawn cocktail Photo: Third party

Photo Sales
Judith Croskell said: "Loved Tomato sauce but they don't do them anymore."

8. Lancashire folk's favourite crisp flavours

Judith Croskell said: "Loved Tomato sauce but they don't do them anymore." Photo: Third party

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:LancashireWalkers