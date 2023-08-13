Walkers crisps has joined forces with Pizza Hut to launch some new crisp flavours – so we asked Lancashire folk what their favourite flavours were.

New flavours being introduced - as a result of this tasty partnership - include the Pepperoni Feast and Texan BBQ Pizzas in ridged crisp form, for the first time ever.

Everyone has the their own favourite flavour when it comes to crisps – and these were some of the top choices from people across our area.

Some of the flavours are no longer being made, such as the tomato sauce flavour, but memories of them linger on!

Lancashire folk's favourite crisp flavours We asked folk in Lancashire about their favourite flavour of crisps - and there were plenty of replies

Olwen Schofield was among those whose favourite flavour was cheese and onion.

Kim Kelly said: "I would love it if they did cheese .. no onion.. I Sure they used to in a yellow bag years ago."

Ready salted crisps were the favourite flavour for Janet Dickinson and Hamid Parkinson

Lee Burgess said: "I remember bitza pizza crisps 35 years ago." Photo shows the old Bensons Crisps factory in Kirkham

Paul Smith opted for Bovril, while Jack Daly's favourite was the similar Marmite crisps

Antonia Maria's favourites were BBQ flavour or Prawn cocktail

Judith Croskell said: "Loved Tomato sauce but they don't do them anymore."

