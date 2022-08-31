Wax figure of social media megastar KSI goes on display at Madam Tussauds Blackpool

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old social media megastar from Watford, real name Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, has 24m followers on You Tube and has had a busy year since being part of the Blackpool Illuminations switch-on bill 12 months ago, signing a lucrative new record deal as well as staring in sellout boxing bouts.

The wax figure of KSI was actually unveiled at The 02 ahead of the star's two fights in one night and is now on display at Madame Tussauds on Blackpool' Promenade.

It was hard to tell which one was the real KSI as the lifelike figure is wearing clothing, shoes and jewellery originally worn by the star in the Patience music video featuring YUNGBLUD.

Madame Tussauds in Blackpool have unveiled their waxwork of social media star KSI. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Fans are able to get up close and personal with the new KSI figure as it takes up residence at Madame Tussauds on the main stage in the resort attraction's Festival Fields area.

KSI has had a string of hits including "Really Love (featuring Craig David and Digital Farm Animals), Don't Play (with Anne-Marie and Digital Fahim Animals) and Patience (featuring YUNGBLUD and Polo G).

Commenting on meeting his new figure for the first time KSI said: "When I found out I was going to get a figure at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, was quite excited. have never been able to see myself until now and it is just incredible and weird.

Senior Studio Supervisor Emma Meehan works on the waxwork of KSI at Madame Tussauds, Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

"It is quite wild to be among all the people the got a figure at Medame Tussauds Blackpool I'm honoured I think fans are going to have a lot of fun with my figure, maybe too much fun!"

Kyle Woodcock, senior attractions manager at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, said: "We're delighted to welcome KSI's new figure to Madame Tussauds Blackpool and honoured that he personally unveiled it a huge music star, with a large fan base who will be keen to meet their herd as he takes to the main stage alongside an iconic line-up of musical stars in the Festival Fields area.”

Madame Tussauds Blackpool recently unveiled its first ever UK drag queen figure, RuPaul, as well as a new figure of Boris Johnson, complete with the Prime Minister's trademark hair, and ahead of this year’s Platinum Jubilee, the Queen.