Waving swimmer mistakenly thought to be in distress at Blackpool
Blackpool RNLI and Lytham Coastguard volunteers were called out this afternoon after receiving reports of a person in difficulty opposite Blackpool Tower.
But it turned out that the swimmer was not in distress and their waving was misinterpreted by a concerned member of the public.
Lytham Coastguard stated on its Facebook page: "We were called out at 13.56 to reports of a person in the water waving for assistance across from Blackpool Tower
"Ourselves and Blackpool Beach Patrol arrived on scene and located the person, who was not in any distress.
"We urge people to only wave for assistance in a genuine emergency!"
RNLI Blackpool were also tasked and were stood down just as they were launching.
HM Coastguard Fleetwood were also tasked but were stood down on route.