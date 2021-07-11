Waving swimmer mistakenly thought to be in distress at Blackpool

Blackpool RNLI were involved in a rescue this afternoon

But it turned out that the swimmer was not in distress and their waving was misinterpreted by a concerned member of the public.

Lytham Coastguard stated on its Facebook page: "We were called out at 13.56 to reports of a person in the water waving for assistance across from Blackpool Tower

"Ourselves and Blackpool Beach Patrol arrived on scene and located the person, who was not in any distress.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We urge people to only wave for assistance in a genuine emergency!"

RNLI Blackpool were also tasked and were stood down just as they were launching.