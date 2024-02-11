Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The mysterious object was filmed zipping through the sky as firefighters battled a raging house fire in Lancashire.

It was captured on camera as residents filmed the blaze in Mill Lane, Warton - next to BAE - at 6.30am on November 18, 2022.

In the video - at 23 seconds - a white object is seen darting through the sky at incredible speed. Blink and you'll miss it.

The footage has intrigued those who question whether we are alone in the universe - but is the mysterious object really evidence for visitors from another world?