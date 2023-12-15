News you can trust since 1873
Lancashire's Michael Platt from Preston crowned the youngest billionaire in the UK with the highest net worth

A Preston man has been named the youngest billionaire in the UK with the highest net worth in the top 10...watch our video to find out exactly what that means.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 14th Dec 2023, 15:12 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 10:34 GMT
55-year-old Michael Platt was born and raised in a modest home in Lancashire - and now he is worth an estimated £12.7bn fortune.

But, what does that mean - and how did he get SO rich?

Our video, presented by Lucinda Herbert, clears up any confusion.

