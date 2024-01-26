Watch the moment Blackpool paid its respects to Gayna Sedgwick at her Golden Mile funeral procession
A video captures the sad moment that Blackpool waved a final goodbye to Gayna Sedgwick as her funeral procession travelled along the Golden Mile.
Former employees joined with friends and acquaintances to pay their final respects to a 'beautiful' and successful businesswoman who was 'lovely inside and out'.
She's remembered as being kind to her staff, and 'always there' for people around her.
We joined a 'celebration of life' at No13 Bonny Street, where Gayna's funeral was livestreamed and shown on all the screens to friends and acquaintances.