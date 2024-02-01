Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The six-minute video includes footage of some of the top tribute acts in the UK and asks why music fans find them so irresistible.

'In some cases, they're better than the real thing have been in a long time' explains festival promoter, Rab Curran.

Kyle Wilson, marketing manager for the Sophie Lancaster Foundation talks about the sense of community at music festivals. "It's a unique environment where people can completely be themselves and dress however they want to dress."

We also sit down with Parilla, a group of 14 - 19 year olds who were talent-spotted to open the show.