Watch celebrity reporter Aimee Seddon run through the 10 most famous people from Lancashire
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Find out who the ten most famous people from Lancashire are...
A whole host of celebrities hail from Lancashire but have you ever wondered who is the most famous?
Our celebrity reporter, Aimee Seddon, has looked into just that by collating all of Lancashire’s stars into one spreadsheet where she compared their Instagram followers, X/Twitter followers and their Google search hits to rank them in order.
In the above video, watch as Aimee runs through the 10 biggest stars from Lancashire, featuring a summary of who they are and what their local links may be.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.