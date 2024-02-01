Watch one of our reporters as he attempts to make baked Alaska for the first time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

February 1 marks National Baked Alaska Day - also known as Bombe Alaska, omelette norvégienne, omelette surprise or omelette sibérienne.

Consisting of ice cream, fluffy meringue and sponge cake, it's certainly a showstopper.

Reporter Sean Gleaves attempted to make baked Alaska for the first time

But it can also be intimidating for a home cook, especially because you have to put ice cream in the oven!

Reporter Sean Gleaves attempted to make this retro dessert for the first time to see how difficult it was.