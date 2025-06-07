Watch as the wet weather doesn't dampen spirits at the Blackpool Pride parade
The wet weather didn’t dampen spirits as thousands of people turned out at Blackpool’s seafront to celebrate the annual pride festival parade.
The crowd cheered as an array of rainbow coloured floats and vehicles made their way along the promenade.
Check out this colourful footage as Lancastrians celebrate the LGBTQ community.
