This week, we shared the story of Edward Oldfield, a 45-year-old father of two from Kirkham who claims to be the unluckiest man in TV history as his 50 plus television appearances - including quiz shows like Tipping Point, Pointless and The 1% Club - have led to not a single monetary prize.

Edward's full story can be read here but in the above video, Edward offers an overview of what his television journey has been like so far and some tips for those seeking a career on the small screen.

Edward Oldfield pictured with Caroline Flack, Richard Ayoade and Steph McGovern.

Revelations featured in the video include that Edward's most memorable TV moment was when Britiain's Got More Talent host Stephen Mulhern offered him some private advice following his second failed audition for the show.

Edward also shares that Stephen, along with Steph McGovern and the late Caroline Flack were the best people he has worked with - the latter even keeping up with him on a personal level after filming of their show 'The Surgery' finished.

Turning his attention to his funniest TV moments, Edward cites when a member of the audience at Ninja Warrior UK said he was more famous than his celebrity competitors- Radio 1 DJs Rickie Williams and Melvin Odoom, and Love Island's Laura Crane- or when TV personality Gillian McKeith once asked for a picture with him, assuming he was famous as he was standing by singer Sandy Shaw!