Watch as Lancashire cricket legend Alex Hartley says she’s ‘bowled over’ by special UCLan honour
Former Lancashire and England spin bowler Alex Hartley, who now covers the sport for TNT Sports and BBC TV and radio, donned her academic cap and gown to receive an Honorary Fellowship earlier today, Monday.
Born in Blackburn, 30-year-old Alex was awarded the special honour for the significant contribution she has made to cricket and sports broadcasting.
In the above video, Alex, who has just got back from covering the men’s T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and USA, calls the honour “surreal” as she shares her pride at becoming a UCLan Honorary fellow.
The former Ribblesdale High School pupil also offered her advice to those graduating from UCLan.
