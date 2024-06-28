Watch as four Blackpool teenagers arrive at Armfield Academy's prom in epic style

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 28th Jun 2024, 16:58 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2024, 16:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Forget a limo or a sports car. These Blackpool teens decided to do something a little different for their prom.

Proms are big news in Britain these days.

Each year high school students who are celebrating the end of their Year 11 exams up the ante more and more.

Many of course chose to enter their proms riding in style in luxury sports cars or limos.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
These Blackpool teens decided to do something a little different for their promThese Blackpool teens decided to do something a little different for their prom
These Blackpool teens decided to do something a little different for their prom | Contributed

Others, on the other hand, choose to do something a little bit different to take things up a notch.

This was the case when four students rocked up to Armfield Academy’s prom on a variety of mini vehicles.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

Greeted by a cheering guard of honour, the students delighted spectators as they pulled up on a tiny tractor, car, go kart and hoverboard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Footage from the scene shows onlookers laughing and clapping as the boys attempted to steer the vehicles to the entrance.

One parent described the entrance as the “best arrival of 2024”.

Are you looking for unusual vehicles available to hire for prom? Click HERE.

Related topics:PromsBlackpoolBritainStudentsLancashireSchools

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.