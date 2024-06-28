Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Forget a limo or a sports car. These Blackpool teens decided to do something a little different for their prom.

Proms are big news in Britain these days.

Each year high school students who are celebrating the end of their Year 11 exams up the ante more and more.

Many of course chose to enter their proms riding in style in luxury sports cars or limos.

These Blackpool teens decided to do something a little different for their prom | Contributed

Others, on the other hand, choose to do something a little bit different to take things up a notch.

This was the case when four students rocked up to Armfield Academy’s prom on a variety of mini vehicles.

Greeted by a cheering guard of honour, the students delighted spectators as they pulled up on a tiny tractor, car, go kart and hoverboard.

Footage from the scene shows onlookers laughing and clapping as the boys attempted to steer the vehicles to the entrance.

One parent described the entrance as the “best arrival of 2024”.