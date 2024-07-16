Watch as Doctor Who & Hollyoaks star Mandip Gill says she is "honoured" to become UCLan Honorary Fellow

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 16th Jul 2024, 10:03 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2024, 10:06 BST
Watch as a Doctor Who star returns to her former university, UCLan, to receive a special educational award.

Actress Mandip Gill, 36, who studied at the University of Central Lancashire between 2006 to 2009, received an Honorary Fellowship last week.

The award-winning acting alumna, who can list performances on some of the biggest television shows in the country on her CV, alongside leading a recent West End production of 2:22 A Ghost Story, was recognised for her significant contribution to acting.

UCLan

Former Preston resident Mandip’s first major TV role was as Phoebe McQueen in 242 episodes of Channel 4’s Hollyoaks butshe is perhaps best known for playing the 13th Doctor Jodie Whittaker’s companion Yasmin Khan for three series, for which she won several awards.

The actor has always kept in contact with UCLan throughout her sucessful career and has been happy discuss her experiences and offer her advice to the next generation of acting performers on multiple occasions.

In the above video, watch as Mandip shares her pride at being name a UCLan Honorary Fellow, her delight at being back at Preston, and her words of advice for graduates.

