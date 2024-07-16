Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Watch as a Doctor Who star returns to her former university, UCLan, to receive a special educational award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actress Mandip Gill, 36, who studied at the University of Central Lancashire between 2006 to 2009, received an Honorary Fellowship last week.

The award-winning acting alumna, who can list performances on some of the biggest television shows in the country on her CV, alongside leading a recent West End production of 2:22 A Ghost Story, was recognised for her significant contribution to acting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UCLan

Former Preston resident Mandip’s first major TV role was as Phoebe McQueen in 242 episodes of Channel 4’s Hollyoaks butshe is perhaps best known for playing the 13th Doctor Jodie Whittaker’s companion Yasmin Khan for three series, for which she won several awards.

The actor has always kept in contact with UCLan throughout her sucessful career and has been happy discuss her experiences and offer her advice to the next generation of acting performers on multiple occasions.

In the above video, watch as Mandip shares her pride at being name a UCLan Honorary Fellow, her delight at being back at Preston, and her words of advice for graduates.