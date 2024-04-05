Watch as Blackpool woman explains why she changed her name to include those of G4's band members

A lady from Lancashire has changed her name to include those of her favourite band members… watch as she explains why and see the band’s reaction!
By Aimee Seddon
Published 5th Apr 2024, 12:33 BST
64-year-old civil servant Christine Martin from Blackpool has been a fan of the vocal group G4 ever since they appeared on the X Factor over 20 years ago.

The Blackpool local has seen G4 hundreds of times, and met them countless times as well but recently she took her support a step further - by changing her name to Christine Christie Ansell Duncan Jai Martin, reflecting the names of the groups’ four members.

In the video above, two of G4’s members - Mike Christie and Jonathan Ansell - join Christine and our celebritiy reporter Aimee Seddon to talk about Christine’s big gesture.

Christine Martin from Blackpool pictured with G4 members (L to R) Lewis Raines (who has since been replaced by Jai McDowall), Duncan Sandilands, Jonathan Ansell and Mike Christie.Christine Martin from Blackpool pictured with G4 members (L to R) Lewis Raines (who has since been replaced by Jai McDowall), Duncan Sandilands, Jonathan Ansell and Mike Christie.
During the video, Christine answers the question many of you are bound to be asking - why? - whilst the singing stars reveal how they reacted to the news and whether they think Christine really is their biggest fan.

You can read the full interview with Christine, Mike and Jonathan here.

