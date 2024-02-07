Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I went to the grand unveiling of two new wax figures at the Blackpool waxworks museum.

I was impressed by their realism, and the level of intricate details that have gone into making them look practically identical to the real celebrities.

Finishing touches to wax Beyonce

I watched as wax Beyoncé and Lady Gaga received their final touch-ups from studio artist, Natascha Schnieden, who uses an oil-based paint that is perfectly colour matched to the skin.

And wardrobe technician, Lydia Robson, put the final stitches on the show-stopping sequin costumes which were modelled on actual outfits worn by the two singers.

A Lady Gaga figurine is currently already in situ at Madame Tussauds Blackpool but the new figure is a more up to date version of the 'Just Dance' legend.