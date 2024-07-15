Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Watch as BAFTA winner Steve Pemberton from Lancashire shares his delight at becoming a UCLan Honorary Fellow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five-time BAFTA award-winning comedian Steve Pemberton, best known for co-creating, co-writing and acting in the hugely popular The League of Gentlemen received an Honorary Fellowship from the University of Central Lancashire last week.

The proud Lancastrian, who was born in Blackburn and raised in Chorley, also co-created and starred in dark comedies Inside No. 9 and Psychoville, both broadcast on the BBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

submit

Former Saint Michael's Church of England High School pupil Steve, who was recognised for his significant contribution to acting, writing and directing, took to the graduation stage on Friday.

The comedian gained laughs in his acceptance speech for delivering the line “the University of Central Lancashire is a local university for local people” in the character voice of Tubbs Tattsyrup.

In the above video, Steve speaks of his links to UCLan, his pride at becoming an Honorary Fellow, and offers words of wisdom to those graduating.