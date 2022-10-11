The man has called on several addresses in the Blackpool and Fylde areas and asked the occupants to look at their Yellow Pages phone books, telling them his vehicle had broken down and he is desperate to get help.

When they were distracted, he stole money or their purses..

PCSO Colin Hester, of Blackpool Police, said: “We want to make people aware of this male and should anything of this type happen to anyone, we ask that you make contact with the police as soon as possible so we can apprehend him.”

Police have warned of a conman calling at people's homes in the Blackpool area, after for help.

There have been several known incidents in the past few days and police want residents to be forewarned to help prevent them becoming the next victim.