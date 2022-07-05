Ward boundary changes announced for Blackpool's next local election

The Local Government Boundary commission has today announced its plans to move the boundaries of six of the 21 existing wards in the town.

Changes include the division between Claremont and Brunswick wards being moved north to Talbot Road, ensuring Laburnam Street is not divided, and the inclusion of houses surrounding Claremont Park and Claremont Community Primary School in the Claremont ward.

The decisions were made following two consultations in 2021, which drew 45 comments from local people and organisations.

The current ward boundaries

The Commision says they will ‘make sure councillors will represent about the same number of electors, and that ward arrangements will help the council work effectively’.

Professor Colin Mellors, chairman of the Commission, said: “We are very grateful to people in Blackpool. We looked at all the views they gave us. They helped us improve our earlier proposals.

“We believe the new arrangements will guarantee electoral fairness while maintaining local ties.”