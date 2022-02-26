Wanted high-risk sex offender caught and arrested
A wanted high risk sex offender who was on the run has now been caught after being arrested in Burnley.
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 3:18 pm
A spokesperson for the police said: "Further to our earlier appeals, wanted high risk sex offender Paul Rivas has been arrested in Burnley and is in custody.
"Thanks to everyone who shared our appeals to find him."
Earlier today police appealed for the public's help in locating Paul Rivas, 51, who was wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his release licence.
Rivas had been convicted in October 2015 following a sexual assault on a woman.