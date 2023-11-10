Two of the most famous characters to come out of Preston – Wallace and Gromit – are being celebrated this weekend with a double cinema bill.

On Saturday, November 11 and Sunday, November 22, beloved icons Wallace & Gromit, created by Preston’s Nick Park, are back on the big screen for a special double bill of ‘A Grand Day Out’ and the Academy Award-winning ‘The Wrong Trousers’.

Hosted by Vue Cinemas, the double bill is in honour of the Wrong Trousers, which is celebrating it’s 30th anniversary this year.

What are the two films about?

Left: Gromit in The Grand Day Out. Right: Wallace in "The Curse of the Were-Rabbit" (image: MJ Kim/Getty Images)

The first film on the bill ‘A Grand Day Out’ was also the first to be released about the duo, back in 1989. It follows Wallace in quest for his favourite snack, as he takes Gromit on an out-of-this-world adventure in a home-made space rocket to discover if the moon really is made of cheese.

Released four years later in 1993, The Wrong Trousers received critical acclaim, and follows Wallace as he takes in a mysterious lodger, who starts to show a sinister interest in his Techno-Trousers, much to the despair of Gromit.

Both films were directed by Preston born filmaker and animator Nick Park.

Where and when can you see it?

Preston animator Nick Park with his creation, Gromit, in Summer 2013. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for Aardman Animations)

The double bill is being shown at all Vues up and down the country, including in the character’s hometown of Preston.

The other cinems in Lancashire showing the films are Accrington, Blackburn, Cleveleys, Lancaster and Staines.

It will be shown at 10:30am on both Saturday and Sunday with tickets starting from £4.99.

The total running time will be 56 minutes.

Wallace in The Wrong Trousers

How else is the 30th anniversary of The Wrong Trousers being celebrated?

Back in August, bakery chain Carrs Pasties announced it had partnered with the multi-award-winning animation studio, Aardman to create a brand-new Wallace & Gromit inspired pasty for the anniversary.

The new pasty is available to buy from Carrs Pasties stores or as a frozen product for nationwide delivery. Frozen pasties are sent in the post via courier and are delivered direct to the doorstep of customers. Orders for nationwide delivery can be booked online a www.carrspasties.co.uk.

In a similar strain, luxury tea brand Bird & Blend Tea Co have also launched a special Wallace and Gromit themed tea in honour of The Wrong Trousers’ birthday.