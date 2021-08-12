Walkers trekking from Bridlington to Blackpool for mental health charity

Elliot's Place will be based at the Empowerment base in Bispham

Between August 18-21, the Elliot’s Place Project based at Empowerment Charity, in Bispham Road, Bispham, will be taking on the challenge to build a support space for young men who are struggling with their mental health.

The space will be created at the Empowerment Sanctuary garden and called Elliot’s Place’ in memory of Elliot Taylor, who died from suicide after battling with his mental health.

Empowerment has launched fundraising packs for £20 which include a T-shirt, bag and sponsorship form, plus a race number for the coast-to-coast hike.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All funds raised will go towards onsite counselling, peer-support, group activities and a safe space where men can feel comfortable to talk to each other about their thoughts, feelings and emotions.