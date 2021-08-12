Walkers trekking from Bridlington to Blackpool for mental health charity
A group of fundraisers will be walking 138 miles from Bridlington to Blackpool to raise money and awareness for men’s mental health charity in the resort.
Between August 18-21, the Elliot’s Place Project based at Empowerment Charity, in Bispham Road, Bispham, will be taking on the challenge to build a support space for young men who are struggling with their mental health.
The space will be created at the Empowerment Sanctuary garden and called Elliot’s Place’ in memory of Elliot Taylor, who died from suicide after battling with his mental health.
Empowerment has launched fundraising packs for £20 which include a T-shirt, bag and sponsorship form, plus a race number for the coast-to-coast hike.
All funds raised will go towards onsite counselling, peer-support, group activities and a safe space where men can feel comfortable to talk to each other about their thoughts, feelings and emotions.
For more information go online to www.empowermentcharity.org.uk/elliots-place/