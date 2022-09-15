Natalie Paffett, 36, of Grange Park, is donning her walking boots at Tower Festival Headland on Sunday September 18 and is encouraging others to join her to raise vital funds and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Society charity.

The charity says there are currently around 2,170 people living with dementia in Blackpool.

Natalie is walking the Blackpool Memory Walk for her grandma Betty Chesworth (nee Pennington) who died with Alzheimers this year aged 91, and her dad Keith Avery, who died aged 68 back in 2012 with alcohol-related dementia.

Natalie Paffett, pictured with her late grandma Betty Chesworth, is taking part in the Blackpool Memory Walk to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society

She cared for them both and after having this experience was inspired to become a carer for others who are affected by dementia.

Natalie said: “When dad was ill it was really stressful.

"My mum was awake for nine days on one occasion.

Natalie Paffett, of Blackpool, is taking part in the town's Memory Walk this Sunday (September 18)

"My twin and I had to step in and help out with his care. It was also difficult when grandma developed it too.

“All this inspired me to do the rewarding job I am doing now working in the community for Alcedo Care.

"I decided to sign up to the Alzheimer’s Society Blackpool Memory Walk to give something back to a charity who helps people affected by dementia and raise awareness of the condition.”

Alzheimer’s Society is encouraging people in Blackpool to join Natalie this September, to help people affected by dementia through some of the hardest and most frightening times.

In 2018, Anne Nolan, whose mother Maureen had dementia, and ex-Blackpool football player Dave Serella, who is living with dementia, cut the ribbon to open that year's Blackpool Memory Walk (Photo: Chris Bull)

Marion Child, head of Region for Alzheimer’s Society in the North West, said: “Too many people in Blackpool are facing dementia alone without adequate support. We urgently need to find a cure, improve care and offer help and understanding for people affected.

“We are in awe of our amazing fundraisers like Natalie who go above and beyond to raise vital funds and awareness for the 2,170 people living with dementia in Blackpool.”

Memory Walk events have been a regular fixture in the Autumn calendar for over 10 years, seeing half a million walkers raise over £41 million for Alzheimer’s Society.