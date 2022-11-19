The advice has been echoed by HM Coastguard, who were called out at the time by a passer by, who just happened to be in the otherwise deserted area on the shoreline between St Annes and Fairhaven with her partner and their dogs and managed to rescue the stricken man with the aid of a dog lead.

The walker, who wishes to remain anonymous along with his rescuer, was driven home by the couple without the need for hospital treatment, but says he will never forget the incident and is eager to pass on his advice as the anniversary looms on November 28.

"It was mid-morning, cold with sleet in the air and I was enjoying a walk I had taken many, many times before,” he said.

The walker and his rescuer look out to the incident on the beach.

"I had never previously encountered a problem and thought I knew the area very well, having lived in St Annes for many years, including being aware of the tide times, but suddenly my feet went from under me and I was in the sand.

"I went deeper and deeper and was really afraid, as there appeared to be no-one around to help and I was trapped.

"But this couple I had passed earlier on the beach came into view and I waved my arms.

The walker says he had covered that area of the sands man times before.

"The lady came to help me while her partner rang the Coastguard and she eventually got me out as he took instructions over the phone.

"I could never overstate how grateful I was.

"They asked if I wanted to be checked out medically afterwards but I just wanted to go home.

"A year on, I just want people to know to be careful. It’s a lovely beach, enjoyed by so many people but as well as you might think you know it, you just never know what is out there.”

The woman who rescued the walker said: “I was just happy to be able to help.

"I spotted him waving his arms and the sand was up to his armpits when I got to him. I told him to keep calm and I did what I could

with the help of the dog lead.

"I was just so grateful he was okay.”

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard responded to a man who had become stuck in quicksand near Lytham St Annes on November 28, 2021. The Coastguard was called at around 10.40am, and Coastguard Rescue Teams from Fleetwood, Lytham St Annes and Knott End were tasked to assist. The casualty self-recovered and was taken home by members of the public at the scene.

“If you become stuck our advice is always the same - stay calm, try and spread your weight as much as possible and avoid moving. Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

"Anybody trapped should also discourage other well-meaning members of the public from attempting to rescue them, because without the proper equipment they could become stuck too.

“Adverse weather conditions can increase the risks of quicksand, particularly on flat areas of sand where gullies are created by an overland flow of water.

"In some of these areas water can flow underneath the surface. Avoid walking on areas of sand or land which are soft, and seek local knowledge, such as tide times and weather, when visiting the UK’s coast.”