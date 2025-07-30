Voting age should be dropped to 16, says Blackpool teenager Kaiden Walsh in House of Commons

Blackpool teenager Kaiden Walsh thinks the voting age should be dropped to 16 – and he even got his message across to the House of Commons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kaiden,15, a member of Blackpool’s Youth Council represented the town at a ‘Votes at 16’ event held in the Commons on July 16.

He joined other young people from across the UK to share ideas and discuss why lowering the voting age matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was organised by the Politics Project–Democracy Classroom which is a partnership of over 40 non-partisan, democratic education organisations who collectively support schools, teachers and practitioners to engage young people in elections and the democratic process.

Kaiden Walsh is making a case for young people being able to vote at the age of 16

Kaiden was elected as the ‘Votes at 16 ‘ambassador by his peers in Blackpool Youth Council. The Youth Council is for 11 to 18 year olds who are involved in activities that enable them to make positive changes for young people in the town.

He has been part of leading efforts along with his peers to interest young people in democratic participation to ensure that young people in Blackpool not only feel heard, but are prepared to actively shape the future. Kaiden is also a #IWill ambassador, a wider national movement of young people committed to making positive change in their communities.

The teenager said: “Every young person should have access to democratic education. Young people care about what happens in their communities, and we want to be part of the decisions that affect us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being part of Blackpool Youth Council and the Magic Club youth club has taught me the importance of using my voice and how powerful it can be when we work together.

"Sitting in the House of Commons as Blackpool’s ‘Votes at 16’ ambassador was an incredible honour. Young people in our town have strong opinions and ideas, and it was a privilege to represent their voices in such a prestigious institution.”