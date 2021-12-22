Volunteers serve up Christmas dinner for homeless and lonely folk in Fleetwood

Some 36 visitors to the Mustard Seed Group were treated to a full Christmas dinner with all the trimmings, cooked and served by the regular team and their supporters.

Many of those sitting down to the meal, which was staged at the town’s St Peter’s Church on Monday, will not be having a full roast on Christmas Day.

Most of them have no families and are without the means to be able to enjoy such a meal on the big day itself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mustard Seed team prepare to serve Christmas dinner to 36 guests

So this event, which has been held in Fleetwood annually for the last nine years, was their only chance.

Some of the those sitting down to the meal have been homeless in the past.

But for one day they were able to enjoy a slap-up festive meal, take part in a prize raffle and each receive a present.

The meal began with some warming winter vegetable soup, followed by a roast turkey dinner served with roast potatoes, stuffing balls and cranberry sauce.

Jill Andrews, Phil Clark and Dave Ramage were among those serving up the meals

Then, to finish off, there was gateau cake and mince pies.

Hot meal sessions are held at the church every Monday night.

Hilary Craig, one of the longest serving team members at Mustard Seed, said: "It's just good to know that some of the people who won't get a Christmas meal had the chance when they came to our event.

"I think it can make a real difference at this time of year."

Tables set ready for the festive feast

This time the cost of the entire meal was covered by a generous donation from Light Bottles for Life, a Fleetwood-based charitable group

Hilary added: "I would just like to thank them for paying for the entire thing."

Some of the team also help out with the St Vincent de Paul Fleetwood Food Bank, now based at The Pantry Building, within the revamped former Fleetwood Hospital building run by the Fleetwood Trust.