Volunteers praised after hectic triple bill of plays at Lytham Hall

Almost 700 theatregoers took the season’s total to 1,150 as audiences flocked to see Lancashire comic Steve Royle in the title role of Naturally Insane, the life of Dan Leno on Friday and the Rain or Shine Theatre Company in Oliver Goldsmith’s restoration comedy She Stoops to Conquer on Sunday.

Steve Royle praised the tireless efforts of the volunteers from the stage at the end of his second show, saying: “The cast have really enjoyed the warm welcome from everyone at Lytham Hall today and the team of volunteers have done a tremendous job of making everyone feel at home and enjoy the beautiful setting.

“It has been a memorable day for actors and audiences alike. ”

Actor Tom Lister wih volunteers helpers Lizzie Daly, Charlotte Mellors and Helen Booth

“I saw Tom Lister in the musical 42nd Street in London, so it was a thrill for me to be able meet him in person,” said Helen.

“The show was top class and the audience was blown away.”

The time of Sunday’s show was brought forward by two hours because of the Euro 2020 football final and theatre organiser Julian Wilde was pleased that the move had been welcomed by many.

“I think it was a sensible decision and we were able to contact everyone by e-mail in advance,” he said. “She Stoops to Conquer was a complete contrast in style to Dan Leno and the diversity of the plays this season, which began with Macbeth, has been popular with our audiences”.

Attention now turns to the three Hall shows by Illyria next month. The Further Adventures of Dr Dolittle on Friday, August 13, is followed by Shakespeare’s Much Ado about Nothing on Sunday the 15th, before Gilbert and Sullivan’s HMS Pinafore concludes the largest ever season on August 22.

Details of those shows and online booking at www.lythamhall.org.uk

