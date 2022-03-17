Around 50 volunteers gathered at World Horse Welfare Penny Farm, off Preston New Road, on Sunday to plant the 420 young trees, which will grow to form a new hedgerow around an open field and give shelter to the horses there.

The Fylde and District Pony Club, Blackpool police cadets, beavers, cubs and scouts, and other Penny Farm supporters took part in the 90-minute effort.

Zoe Clifford, centre promotion officer at Penny Farm said: “The tree planting marks the 21st birthday of Penny Farm, although that actually happened last year - but we were unable to celebrate due to lockdown.

"The hedge has also been added to the Queens Green Canopy map to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee this year.

“It was great to see so many people getting stuck in on Sunday and it will be a testament to their efforts to see this hedge develop over the coming years, encouraging wildlife and providing shelter for the horses and ponies.”

The trees were gifted to the chairty by The Woodland Trust as part of their Free Tree Project, which aims to fight climate change by planting millions of new trees across the country. So far, 60,000 trees have been given out to schools, community groups, and centres such as Penny Farm with the aim of meeting the UK’s carbon net-zero target by 2050.

People can apply for free trees on the Trust’s website HERE.

