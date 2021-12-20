Volunteers on track to ensure Kirkham and Wesham station looks its best

‘Grow Kirkham and Wesham Station’ is a group committed to looking after the station and focusing on maintaining and improving its appearance.

Community group leader Debbie Davies said: “Our aim is to further improve the look and feel of the station, putting in more planters and focusing on growing a mixture of edibles and pollinator-friendly plants.

“Thanks to the South Fylde Community Rail Partnership (CRP), there have been volunteers keeping an eye on the station, making sure it’s tidy and looked after, particularly the Friends of Ansdell Station, which was much appreciated.

Hard at work to ensure Kirkham and Wesham station looks its very best

“The new group came about as an offshoot of the ‘Grow Kirkham and Wesham Community Group’ which we set up earlier in the year to encourage people to grow their own food, live a more sustainable lifestyle, and just generally to ‘grow’ a stronger community in the towns.

“Rather than sticking to the usual annual bedding plants, we’d like to plant herbs and vegetables around the station too. It would be great for commuters to be able to pick a few salad leaves or herbs as they make their way home.

“We’ve already held a couple of sessions. We’ll be planning more dates as we move into the new year on both weekdays and weekends so anyone wanting to get involved can. The more, the merrier.”

Members of the group involved in making sure Kirkham and Wesham station looks as impressive as possible

Potential volunteers can find more information on the ‘Grow Kirkham and Wesham Station’ Facebook page.

Tony Ford, chairman of the South Fylde CRP, said: “It’s great to see volunteers pulling together and making an impact. Hopefully their activities will benefit the community by making the station an even more attractive and welcoming place for all, and will enable volunteers to make a positive difference to the local area, meeting new people and sharing skills.”

