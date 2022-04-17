They came from all over the North West, some of them just for the day, others for a few days more.

Some brought picnics, others bought snacks and some enjoyed local fish and chips, because they always taste best beside the seaside!

Among the visitors were the Grady family from Stockport, who are big fans of Blackpool.

Scott Bevan, Dominic McDermott and Hasan Ahmed, from Blackburn, enjoyed their trip to Blackpool

They included Alma Grady, 86, who said: “I have spent most of my life coming to Blackpool – I even had my honeymoon here, I love the place.”

Further along the coast were the Adams family, from Manchester, who were enjoying a light snack at the Hole in the Wall Cafe.

The gang said they come to the resort as often as they can to enjoy the beach, the sea and the attractions.

The Adams family, from Manchester, relax by the sea at Blackpool

Meanwhile, on the comedy carpet, three young pals from Blackburn – Scott Bevan, Hasan Ahmed and Dominic McDermott were having some fun with a rugby ball.

Hasan said: “It’s great to just come here and chill out by the sea.”

But Scott added: “It’s not quite as good without the sun, though!

"Blackpool’s pretty near for us so it’s always good to come out here for a change of scene.”

The Grady family from Stockport enjoy a day trip tp Blackpool

By mid-day the tide had come in and the beach had disappeared, but that didn’t spoil things.