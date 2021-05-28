Virtual sing-songs across the generations a big hit at Blackpool care home

The Pennystone Court home at North Shore has made the most of the growing national Together With Music campaign to have residents interact with pupils of the resort’s St John’s Primary School to sing together at regular sessions.

Under pandemic rules, it has all been virtual so far, but a ‘meet and greet’ session is planned for the coming weeks when the regulations allow.

In the meantime, the virtual sessions, which have been taking place since the turn of the year, have not only lifted spirits among the residents at Pennystone Court but have had the added advantage of broadening their technical horizons as they have taken part in the online link-ups.

The on--line music sessions have proved a big hit with residents at Pennystone Court

“The campaign has been created to encourage and inspire both now in this new virtual world and in the future when we can be together in person again. It’s designed to inspire support and empower care home, schools and community groups to play an active role within their neighbourhoods.

“Our first song was ‘We do like to be beside the seaside’, which we started in January and sang to the children via the virtual platform. Then the children sent us a song and they’re now learning ‘Yellow Submarine’.

“The residents have been sent pictures and kind words by the children and it’s a case of singing songs, exchanging messages and now we’re looking forward to the meet and greet.”

Details of the campaign at www.togetherwithmusic.org.uk

