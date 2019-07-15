Vincent's Solicitors help raise money for the Alzheimer's Society in Lytham

Tasty cakes and a chance for a chat were on offer at a charity fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Society in Lytham.

Vincents Solicitors raised £90 for the charity with its contribution to National Cupcake Day.

The law firm opened its branch in Park Street for clients, neighbours and members of the community to pop along for a coffee morning every day for a week, and make a donation to the charity if they chose.

Many visitors also took the opportunity to ask questions about legal issues surrounding dementia such as wills, trusts, lasting power of attorney and planning for future care needs.

Organiser Zoe Fleming, a recently arrived private client solicitor and Vincents’ dementia champion, said: “It was lovely to meet so many Vincents clients and spend some time getting to know them.

“I was also very pleased to welcome members of the community who came along to support the fundraiser.

“We received lots of support from local businesses, with many people dropping by for a chat, and I have to particularly thank the Post Office for their generosity in baking some of the cakes and Hardwicks Opticians for popping by every day and letting people know about the event.”

A fully-trained Dementia Friend, Zoe is also keen to share ideas on how to help people with dementia.

She added: “Helping people suffering from any form of dementia starts with being aware of the condition, understanding how it affects people and makes them vulnerable, and being kind in your dealings with them.”

Zoe is working with local businesses and community organisations to offer Dementia Friends training and advice.

To contact Zoe email zoefleming@vslaw.co.uk or call (01253) 773377.