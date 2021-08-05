VIDEO: Hundreds gather to pay respects as 16-year-old boxer Frank Varey's funeral is held in Morecambe

The service came exactly two weeks after the youngster was found dead after going missing while he was swimming with friends in the River Dee in Chester on July 22.

The funeral began at the family's home, with a service at Heysham Free Methodist Church followed by Hale Carr Cemetery.

Mourners lined the streets as a horse-drawn carriage carried Frank on his final journey, while many family and friends were dressed in his favourite colour pink, including hoodies with Frank's name and a photograph on, and pink ribbons.

A horse-drawn carriage takes Frank Varey on his final journey.

A banner proclaiming "Lancaster's Legend" hung from the rear of the funeral carriage.

In a statement released shortly after his death, Frank's family said: "We are devastated beyond words, Frank was a legend in the boxing world and in life. May our Young King live on forever."

Frank, who had been a member of Sharpstyle ABC boxing gym in Blackpool, had won several National Championship titles and also represented England at the European Junior Championships in 2019.

His death sent shockwaves through the community with tributes pouring in from the boxing world, including from Tyson Fury, who said: "RIP Frank. Was a future world champ."

Hundreds lined the streets.

Many mourners wore pink as they paid their respects.