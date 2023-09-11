A group of ex-service men and women – including some Second World War veterans –were treated to a grand day out by charity organisers.

They were invited to the Marine Gardens on Fleetwood seafront by The Not Forgotten, which runs outings and lunches across the UK designed to give a boost to service men and women of all ages, including ex-Merchant Navy personnel.

The aim is provide companionship with like-minded people, to meet old friends and make new acquaintances, with around 2,000 veterans and also wounded serving members involved each year.

At the Fleetwood event, held on Friday September 8, the veterans enjoyed bacon and sausage barm cakes for breakfast, fish and chips for lunch and tea and cakes in the afternoon.

Veterans enjoyed a grand day out in Fleetwood

There were also gentle games suitable those who were older or had war-time disabilities, including croquet and bean bag throwing.

Among those invited to attend were 101 year Doris Wilkinson, a former driver with the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS), the women's branch of the British Army during the Second World War.

Sprightly Doris, originally from Fleetwood, now lives at the N-Vision-run Princess Alexandra Home for the Blind in South Shore, but still enjoys a degree of independence.

Veterans enjoyed some gentle games on the day, including French-style boules.

Also attending was 95 year old ex-RAF man Joe Baron, who still lives at home in Fleetwood.

The event was organised by 53 year old Marianna Mitchell, who formerly served with the Royal Army Medical Corps and is a Not Forgotten coordinator for the North West.

Marianna, who lives in Fleetwood, said: “They have held Not Forgotten events all over the country but this is the first time we have held one in Fleetwood.

"I was really pleased with the way things went, the vets thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

A Not Forgotten event at Marine Hall in Fleetwood for veterans. Pictured is 101-year-old WW2 veteran Doris Wilkinson.

"There were some remarkable characters – Doris Wilkinson has more energy than I do, she is is really amazing!”

Among those attending the event were Not Forgotten head of events, Rosie Thompson MBE, and entertainments officer Annie Riley, as well as the community wings of Blackpool FC and Fleetwood Town FC who both stage weekly get-together events for veterans.

