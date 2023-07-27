Revoe Park Community Garden is maintained by Blackpool Park Rangers, with the support of dedicated volunteers who work hard to make it an enjoyable green space for residents.

The vandalism occurred at the weekend and is the second time the bees have been targeted this year.

This latest incident was compounded by heavy rain which meant both hives suffered some flooding because of the damage – and at least one of the colonies has died.

Damage to the beehvies at Revoe Community Park

Coun Jane Hugo, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, said: "Unfortunately, over the weekend one of the beehives in Revoe Park Community Garden has been destroyed and a second one damaged.

“With less than a week before the celebrations for Love Parks Week are due to start, our Park Rangers and volunteers are devastated about this vandalism, the second one targeting the bee hives in Revoe Gardens in recent months.

“Revoe Community Garden is a safe haven for families of young children, volunteers and the wider community, and the beehives brought educational opportunities, joy and excitement to all who visited.

“We are putting the hives back together, and we will continue to look after our bees.”

The Love Parks Week is a nationwide celebration of parks, with various events for Blackpool taking place in Stanley Park.

“If you would like to become one of our Bee Volunteers, please get in touch with Blackpool Park Rangers.”