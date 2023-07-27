News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Vandals smash up beekeepers' hive in Blackpool's Revoe Community Park

Cruel vandals smashed up a beekeepers’ hive in a much-loved community garden in Blackpool and damaged a second one.
By Richard Hunt
Published 27th Jul 2023, 12:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 13:29 BST

Revoe Park Community Garden is maintained by Blackpool Park Rangers, with the support of dedicated volunteers who work hard to make it an enjoyable green space for residents.

The vandalism occurred at the weekend and is the second time the bees have been targeted this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This latest incident was compounded by heavy rain which meant both hives suffered some flooding because of the damage – and at least one of the colonies has died.

Damage to the beehvies at Revoe Community ParkDamage to the beehvies at Revoe Community Park
Damage to the beehvies at Revoe Community Park
Most Popular
Read More
Blackpool magistrates hears St Annes care home worker used dementia sufferer's b...

Coun Jane Hugo, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, said: "Unfortunately, over the weekend one of the beehives in Revoe Park Community Garden has been destroyed and a second one damaged.

“With less than a week before the celebrations for Love Parks Week are due to start, our Park Rangers and volunteers are devastated about this vandalism, the second one targeting the bee hives in Revoe Gardens in recent months.

“Revoe Community Garden is a safe haven for families of young children, volunteers and the wider community, and the beehives brought educational opportunities, joy and excitement to all who visited.

Hide Ad

“We are putting the hives back together, and we will continue to look after our bees.”

Hide Ad

The Love Parks Week is a nationwide celebration of parks, with various events for Blackpool taking place in Stanley Park.

“If you would like to become one of our Bee Volunteers, please get in touch with Blackpool Park Rangers.”

The Rangers can be contacted here