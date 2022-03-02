The bench, used by families making the most of much-loved Highfield Park in South Shore, was completely incinerated in the incident last September, leaving behind only scorched earth.

The vandals were believed to have used an accelerant to fuel the flames and also damaged plants and ripped up safety surfaces.

But staff at the nearby Tesco Express store, on Highfield Road, decided to do something about it.

Benchmark celebrations at Highfield Park: Sarah Moyle Tesco Highfield Road Store Manager; Pauline Greyer (The Hub @ South Shore); Enid Sharratt (Friends of Highfield Park); Jackie Daniels (The Hub @ South Shore); Pat Barber (The Hub @ South Shore); Barbara Kilich (Tesco Highfield Road)

They organised a prize draw and put together a hamper packed with goodies as the prize.

Customers, residents and other local businesses got behind the fundraising campaign and helped raise Ł750, boosted by a donation of £150 from the supermarket.

The ground was left scorched after the bench was destroyed in the vandal attack in September last year

Karen Coope, a trustee of the South Shore Community Partnership which runs the nearby Hub community centre and now oversees the Friends of Highfield Park, said: “The Tesco store staff are brilliant supporters of the local community and everyone in the neighbourhood got behind their campaign.

"The park is a cherished community asset used by lots of local people and families, so the success of this campaign shows how much people around here cared.

"We were delighted that enough money was raised for not one picnic bench, but two.”