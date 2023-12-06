Ambitious but controversial proposals to stage a number of public entertainment events in Over Wyre have been conditionally approved by councillors at Wyre.

The Valiants Farm site in Out Rawcliffe

Businessman Edgar Wallace applied to Wyre’s licensing committee for a premises license to enable him to host various events at Valiants Farm on Lancaster Road in Out Rawcliffe.

The permission includes authorisation to provide licensable activities including the sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises

Wyre’s licensing committee agreed to grant Mr Wallace, who runs a company called EA Wallace Ltd, a premises license.

Having given the businessman permission to stage activities, the committee imposed a number of conditions.

The plans had been apposed by Lancashire Police and a number of residents after a previous event Mr Wallace staged at the site – a ‘dance rave’ – led to antisocial behaviour and the unfortunate death of a young woman in a drugs-related episode.

However, Mr Wallace stated that he had learnt lessons from that experience and stressed that the events he wanted to stage included different activities, such as as dog shows, horse shows, classic car shows and Christmas events at the site.

Wyre Council said: “The Licensing Committee decided to grant a premises license in respect of the Valiants Farm application subject to conditions.

"A Decision Letter containing all the information and reasons for the decision will be issued in the coming days.”

A spokesperson for Mr Wallace, who runs a number of enterprises across west Lancashire, said he did not want to comment until he had formally received the license and was fully aware of the various conditions.