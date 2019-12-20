Valhalla at Blackpool Pleasure Beach to 'experience a reimagining during the 2020 season'

Have your say

The ride Valhalla at Blackpool Pleasure Beach will be closed during the 2020 season for major refurbishment.



Blackpool Pleasure Beach announced today (Friday, December 20) that the ride Valhalla will be closed during the 2020 season for major refurbishment.

It is set to reopen for Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s 125th anniversary year in 2021.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Pleasure Beach said: "Blackpool Pleasure Beach is proud to announce that the ride Valhalla is being given a sprinkling of magic Christmas dust and will experience a reimagining during the 2020 season with the ride reopening in 2021, in time for Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s 125th anniversary year."

Blackpool Pleasure Beach was approached for extra comment but were unable to provide additional information at this time.

More information about the project is due to be announced soon.

Valhalla wasnamed the Best Water Ride in the World for the fifth year running this year. (Credit: Blackpool Pleasure Beach)

What is Valhalla?

Valhalla opened on June 14, 2000 at a cost of £15m and combines special effects, including fire and snow, and dramatic drops in what was Britain’s biggest privately funded millennium investment.

Valhalla uses physical effects such as dramatic changes in temperature and artificial snow throughout the duration of the ride.

There are various water effects throughout the ride, including a water vortex and a turntable which turns the boat around, sending riders backwards down a drop.

In September 2019 Valhalla was named the Best Water Ride in the World for the fifth year running at The Golden Ticket Awards.

The Golden Ticket Awards are presented by Amusement Today, an international publication set up in 1998 which covers the amusement park industry.