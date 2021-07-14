Vaccine van returning to Fylde coast

The vaccine van is returning to the Fylde coast

People aged 18 and over can take advantage of walk-in vaccine appointments - this week and next - at locations in Blackpool and Fleetwood, from 10am to 4pm.

It will allow people who still haven't had their first vaccine to get the jab, in this case with the Pfizer vaccine.

The van, which was on the coast two weeks ago, will be at Blackpool all this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sessions are taking place at Pleasure Beach East Car Park, Bond Street, on Thursday July 15/ Central Library, Queen Street, on Friday July 16/ Lidl store, Bloomfield Road on Saturday July 17/ and Blackpool Sports Centre (near Stanley Park), on Sunday July 18.

In Fleetwood , the van will be parked up outside the Marine Hall on Monday July 19 and will return again on Friday July 30, at the times above.

The local NHS is working with GP practices and Wyre Council in a bid to ensure as many people as possible are protected against Covid-19.

The van will also return to Fleetwood YMCA on Thursday August 26 for second doses between 10am and 4pm for those that had their first Covid-19 vaccine eight weeks prior.

Jane Scattergood, director of nursing and quality for NHS Blackpool and NHS Fylde and Wyre Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs), who is also vaccines director for Lancashire and South Cumbria, said: "It is brilliant we will have access to this van to provide same-day walk-in vaccinations to those who want one, as it will make it easier for local people in those areas to get a vaccine – they can just turn up, without an appointment.

“I would encourage anyone who is yet to make an appointment for their COVID-19 vaccine to pop over to the van and get a vaccine so they are protected against the virus. We all want to see a return to normality and the only way to get there is to make sure as many people as possible are vaccinated.

“We are working with local GP practices who will provide the staff to support the van and deliver the vaccines when it is in their area. I would like to thank them, as well as our local authority colleagues for their support, in yet another example of how everyone is working together to help us get through this national health crisis.”

There is no need to make an appointment, people an just call in between 10am and 4pm.