Urgent £21k electrical work to be carried out on Fleetwood's oldest beach chalets

Owner Wyre council was alerted to the problem after a report from a tenant experiencing some issues with electrics,

After an electrical test was commissioned, the inspection identified that the original lead bound underground supply cables had declined so much that there was a lack of earthing to chalets.

Fleetwood has three groups of chalets but the beach huts in question are the older ones, close to the YMCA leisure centre.

Wyre Council is carrying out urgent electrical work on breach chalets in Fleetwood

A council reported stated: “The current installation does not comply with the BS7671 (British Standard requirement) which deals with wiring regulations.

“As the landlord, the council is duty bound to ensure the electrical supply to each chalet complies with all current statutory regulations and that a satisfactory electrical certificate is held affording protection to the tenants.

“The works are urgently required as the tenants have the right to reopen their chalets on 1 April 2022 following the winter closure.”

The plan is to extend the cable from the Fleetwood Leisure Centre’s plant room, provide new section panels and new cabling to each chalet.

Work itself will cost £19,500 and a 10 per cent contingency sum of £1,950 will be included in case of abnormal supplier costs and other unknowns, bringing the overall budget to

£21,450.

The project is to be discussed at a meeting of Wyre portfolio holders on Thursday this week.