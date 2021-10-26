Urgent appeal to help find Derek Turner who is missing from Blackpool

Derek Turner has been reported as missing from Blackpoool

The 66-year-old from Nottingham was last seen at around 6.20pm last night (Monday, October 25) walking on Blackpool promenade close to the comedy carpet.

Derek is described as 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with balding grey hair, a grey moustache and grey stubble. He also wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a long black puffa jacket with a hood, navy Jeans and black trainers. He may also have a grey hat and a tartan scarf with him.

Police say they are growing concerned for Derek’s welfare and would ask for anyone who sees him to get in touch with them.

PC Lucy Knotts of Lancashire Police said: “Derek is visiting Blackpool and got separated from his wife while walking on the promenade.

"We are concerned for Derek’s health and well-being and would urge members of the public to help us with any sighting of him so we can get him back home.”